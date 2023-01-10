Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1,115.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Primerica were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

