Private Ocean LLC Buys 4,926 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,199.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.