Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,702 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.