Raymond James & Associates Acquires 16,927 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

