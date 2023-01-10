Raymond James & Associates Acquires 17,413 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

