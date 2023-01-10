Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 359,501 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 359,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

