Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 359,501 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 359,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
John Wiley & Sons Price Performance
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.43%.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
