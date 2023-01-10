Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 393.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

