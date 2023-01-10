Raymond James & Associates Buys 13,978 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

