Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $81.12.

