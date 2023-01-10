Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.66.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

