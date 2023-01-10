Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

