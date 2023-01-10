Raymond James & Associates Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,679 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

