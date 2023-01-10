Raymond James & Associates Has $13.13 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Energizer were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

