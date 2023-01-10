Raymond James & Associates Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $190,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $243,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

