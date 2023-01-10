Raymond James & Associates Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Masco were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

