Raymond James & Associates Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SJW Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock worth $160,678. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Recommended Stories

