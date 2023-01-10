Raymond James & Associates Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after purchasing an additional 303,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,260,000 after purchasing an additional 707,233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,631,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,748 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

