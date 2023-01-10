Raymond James & Associates Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,187,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

