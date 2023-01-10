Raymond James & Associates Has $14.37 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

