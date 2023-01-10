Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,238 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.