Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 200.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,752 shares of company stock worth $1,474,982 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

