Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insulet were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 196,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

PODD opened at $296.27 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

