Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,546 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 791,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 513,211 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.