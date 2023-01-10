Raymond James & Associates Makes New $13.86 Million Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 332,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JEPQ stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

