Raymond James & Associates Purchases 19,627 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,494,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

