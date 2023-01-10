Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,706 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $168.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.11.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

