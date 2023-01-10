Raymond James & Associates Purchases 37,789 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,071 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,789 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

