Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 38.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

