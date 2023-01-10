Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FE opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

