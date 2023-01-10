Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

