Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

