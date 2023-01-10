Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,304 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after buying an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $240.73 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

