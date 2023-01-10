Raymond James & Associates Sells 120,291 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,872 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 120,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

