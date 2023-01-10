Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,224 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

