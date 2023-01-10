Raymond James & Associates Sells 40,431 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,431 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Match Group were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Match Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Match Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Up 3.6 %

MTCH stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $129.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

