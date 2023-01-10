Raymond James & Associates Sells 41,471 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after buying an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

