Raymond James & Associates Sells 74,756 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.