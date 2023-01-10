Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,861 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Etsy were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Etsy by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Etsy by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,422 shares of company stock worth $26,753,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $187.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

