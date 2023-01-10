Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,980 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

