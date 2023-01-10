Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,185 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

