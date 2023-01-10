Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Olin were worth $13,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Olin by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Stories

