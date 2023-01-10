Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 307.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

