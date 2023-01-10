Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 15.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.33 and a 1-year high of 24.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.02.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

