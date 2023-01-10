Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $342,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $187,213.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,471,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,796,473.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,471,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,796,473.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 427,559 shares of company stock worth $12,533,388 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:EMO opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

