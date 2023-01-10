Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 43,735 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,393,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $391,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.