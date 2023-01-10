Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,609 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,240,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

