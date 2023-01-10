Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CTR stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

