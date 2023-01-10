Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.