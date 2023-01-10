RB Capital Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,899.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

