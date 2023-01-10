Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 7,628 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.33.

Shares of MSFT opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $323.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

